St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.
David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
Man killed in Jackson drive-by shooting identified
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’

Latest News

Attorneys for Connor Crowe cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence.
West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby
FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade,...
Earth is ‘really quite sick now’ and in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, study says
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say