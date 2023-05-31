St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Belhaven pitcher tabbed D3 Baseball Pitcher of the Year

Belhaven pitcher tabbed D3 Baseball Pitcher of the Year
Belhaven pitcher tabbed D3 Baseball Pitcher of the Year(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Belhaven University baseball pitcher has been named the NCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year by D3Baseball.com after his incredible year on the mound.

Brett Sanchez, who was previously named the 2023 Collegiate Conference of the South Pitcher of the Year in the Blazers’ first year affiliated with the conference in early May, Belhaven’s all-time strikeout leader earned the national honor Wednesday.

The junior ace and D3Baseball First-Team All-American was tabbed the D3Baseball Region VI Pitcher of the Year Monday.

On the mound in the 2023 season, Sanchez allowed an astonishing average of 1.81 earned runs a game in eleven starts, collecting a 6-2 record and throwing a team-high 84.1 innings.

The 2022 Ferris Trophy finalist was even more dominant in conference play, allowing less than a run a game as he spearheaded a 14-game winning streak this past season.

Sanchez also holds the program record in career complete games, with 19, and shutouts, with eight. throughout his career as a Blazer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
Man killed in Jackson drive-by shooting identified
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’

Latest News

Southern Miss football gets three nationally televised games
Southern Miss football gets three nationally televised games
JSU freshman Sherman Hawkins Jr. is the first Tiger to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor National...
Sherman Hawkins Jr. is the first JSU track athlete to qualify for Nationals since 2013
Charlie Conerly was a stand-out football player for Ole Miss and the New York Giants, and...
Charlie Conerly exemplifies athletic excellence and service to the country in the state of Mississippi
Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall on the mound facing James Madison at the Sun Belt...
Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series