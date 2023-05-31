Belhaven pitcher tabbed D3 Baseball Pitcher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Belhaven University baseball pitcher has been named the NCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year by D3Baseball.com after his incredible year on the mound.

Brett Sanchez, who was previously named the 2023 Collegiate Conference of the South Pitcher of the Year in the Blazers’ first year affiliated with the conference in early May, Belhaven’s all-time strikeout leader earned the national honor Wednesday.

The junior ace and D3Baseball First-Team All-American was tabbed the D3Baseball Region VI Pitcher of the Year Monday.

On the mound in the 2023 season, Sanchez allowed an astonishing average of 1.81 earned runs a game in eleven starts, collecting a 6-2 record and throwing a team-high 84.1 innings.

The 2022 Ferris Trophy finalist was even more dominant in conference play, allowing less than a run a game as he spearheaded a 14-game winning streak this past season.

Sanchez also holds the program record in career complete games, with 19, and shutouts, with eight. throughout his career as a Blazer.

