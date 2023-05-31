St. Jude Dream Home
4 children killed in house fire

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children were killed in a house fire in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene on East Alston Avenue near E.H. Crump Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

The children’s father has been detained by police, but no charged have been filed.

The children are two boys and two girls, ages 5, 4, 3 and 2.

There are no other injuries reported.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

