Things To Know Tuesday, May 30

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run

An escaped inmate has been captured in Hinds County, Sheriff Tyree Jones says. According to the sheriff, Michael Lewis, 31, was found in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road by deputies. Lewis faces additional escape charges. Sheriff Jones says officials are still searching for the other escaped inmate, 31-year-old Joseph Spring. Spring and Lewis were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount. The breach occurred inside the ceiling of the recreation room, the sheriff said, with the two gaining access to the air duct and making their way out of the jail.

2. Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series

3. 2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car

Two Rankin County elementary students are in the ICU after a crash involving an ATV and a car. The incident happened on Sunday. A prayer service was held Monday night for Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood at Pisgah Elementary’s playground. Family members say Keigan is in need of blood to stabilize his blood pressure. He is A+, but the family says you do not have to be A+ to donate in his name at MS Blood Services in Flowood.

