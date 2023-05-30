Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been charged with capital murder in the capital city.

According to police, Jordan Selvage, 17, was arrested Friday.

The crime happened on May 11 near Bon Air Street.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.