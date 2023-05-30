St. Jude Dream Home
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been charged with capital murder in the capital city.

According to police, Jordan Selvage, 17, was arrested Friday.

The crime happened on May 11 near Bon Air Street.

