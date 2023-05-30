St. Jude Dream Home
PETA to put up memorial for chickens who died ‘in agony’ during wreck on I-20

PETA to put up memorial for chickens who died 'in agony' during wreck on I-20
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - PETA plans to plant a memorial near the sight of a crash on I-20 in Jackson.

The one-vehicle wreck involved an 18-wheeler carrying chickens which ran off the road and into the woods near the Ellis Avenue exit last Wednesday.

It was not known how many chickens perished in the accident.

“In honor of the birds who died in agony on Wednesday morning after a truck carrying them ran off Interstate 20 and crashed into the woods near Highway 18, PETA plans to place a sky-high appeal near the crash site,” read a statement from PETA.

This “sky-high appeal” will be in the form of a billboard that will read, “See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

“Imprisoned in tiny crates thrown onto the side of the road, many of these chickens must have been crushed or suffocated to death,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges everyone to go vegan to help prevent birds from being crammed into trucks in the first place.”

PETA to put up memorial for chickens who died ‘in agony’ during wreck on I-20(PETA)

