St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Mississippi man identified as pilot who died last week in small plane crash off Grand Isle

The body of pilot Jonathan George was recovered May 26 off the coast of Grand Isle, authorities...
The body of pilot Jonathan George was recovered May 26 off the coast of Grand Isle, authorities said.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old Mississippi man was identified Tuesday (May 30) as the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last week off the coast of Grand Isle.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office said Jonathan George was the man whose body was recovered just off the coast last Thursday, one day after a Cessna 182 operated by a company called Westbank Fishing lost contact with its management during a fish-spotting trip.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press last week that the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed May 24. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The FAA said the plane is believed to have gone down east of Grand Isle. The body was recovered just off the coast of the island community. The wreckage of the plane has not yet been located.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
World Multiple Sclerosis Day