JPD: Man killed, woman injured in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man and left a woman injured.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Woody Drive.

According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.

A woman was also shot and transported to the hospital, police say.

No details were released about the woman’s condition or a description of the potential suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.