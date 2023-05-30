JPD: Man killed, woman injured in drive-by shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man and left a woman injured.
It happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Woody Drive.
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
A woman was also shot and transported to the hospital, police say.
No details were released about the woman’s condition or a description of the potential suspects.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).
