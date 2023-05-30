Leake County deputies searching for suspects following trail ride shooting

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Leake County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding the shooter who opened fire during a packed weekend trail ride. Rounds of gunfire were heard, sending attendees scattering.

Parker Tanner recorded the sounds of gunshots Saturday night just before nine o’clock during the Bernard Denson Road trail ride. Hundreds were in attendance when more than 30 shots, including those from an assault rifle, rang out in the night.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said someone got into an altercation at the event and began shooting. Markenio Brown, 23, was shot in the lower left calf.

Juanita Wells lives on Hillsboro-Ludlow Road and said the chaos erupted in front of her home. The Lena resident said her 22-year-old daughter was in front of her home when the shots were fired.

“My daughter, she was also involved along with a friend. She said that the guy, like a friend of theirs, I think, like when the gunshot was ringing out, he pretty much covered them so they wouldn’t get hit but actually ended up taking a bullet himself,” said Wells.

No other injuries were reported. So far, no suspects have been identified. Investigators are talking with witnesses. Contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361 if you have any information.

