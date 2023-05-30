First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A system is forming in the Gulf of Mexico, but it is still far from acquiring true tropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20 percent chance for development as it moves toward central Florida this week. It will have no impact on Mississippi weather. This serves as a reminder that hurricane season is just around the corner, beginning on the first of June. Otherwise, our weather will remain summer-like with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain around 30 percent or less going into this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 60s. Humidity will be rising too throughout the period. The average high temperature this time of year is 87 and the average low is 66. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

