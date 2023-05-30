St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures trend warmer as we move closer into the week! Rain chances remain low through the weekend, with feels-like temps reaching 100!

Tracking a rise in temperatures with Highs reaching into the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures will near 101
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny skies with Highs rising each day! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our High-Pressure system will begin to take over building humidity, and temperatures will begin to rise in the south region.

Lows each night are also warming up as Lows reach into the upper 60s by Wednesday night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies each night from Monday through Wednesday.

Tracking warmer temperatures ahead with Highs reaching into the 90s by the end of the week!

Thursday through Saturday: Our rain chances return by the end of the week, with a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with humidity still a part of the forecast. Overnight Lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Sunday into Monday: Our rain chances continue with a 20 to 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs range between the low to middle 90s. Mostly sunny skies across Central and South Mississippi.

Our Lows will fall to the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

