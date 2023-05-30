St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: seasonable, mostly quiet to round out May

By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Warm, mostly sunny conditions will continue this afternoon across central Mississippi. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s, which is near average for this time of year in late May. Considering humidity levels are still on the lower side, expect it to feel pretty comfortable out. Our weather will stay dry throughout tonight as well with overnight lows down in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Outside of an afternoon rogue shower, Wednesday’s forecast also looks relatively quiet. Expect highs to climb back to the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will slowly cool back down to the 60s overnight into Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slight uptick in temperatures to the lower 90s is anticipated as of now by late week heading into the upcoming weekend. There will also be at least a slight chance for diurnal driven showers and thunderstorms during this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree

Latest News

Tracking a rise in temperatures with Highs reaching into the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures...
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures trend warmer as we move closer into the week! Rain chances remain low through the weekend, with feels-like temps reaching 100!
Rain chances slowly coming to an end across portions of our viewing area. Lows will fall to the...
First Alert Forecast:
Tracking temperatures to reach into the upper 80s today with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
First Alert Forecast: Fair weather conditions for Memorial Day, with Highs reaching the upper 80s! Highs will reach into the 90s by mid-week, with rain returning by the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast