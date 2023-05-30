First Alert Forecast: seasonable, mostly quiet to round out May

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Warm, mostly sunny conditions will continue this afternoon across central Mississippi. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s, which is near average for this time of year in late May. Considering humidity levels are still on the lower side, expect it to feel pretty comfortable out. Our weather will stay dry throughout tonight as well with overnight lows down in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Outside of an afternoon rogue shower, Wednesday’s forecast also looks relatively quiet. Expect highs to climb back to the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will slowly cool back down to the 60s overnight into Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slight uptick in temperatures to the lower 90s is anticipated as of now by late week heading into the upcoming weekend. There will also be at least a slight chance for diurnal driven showers and thunderstorms during this time.

