EPA has ‘clear concerns’ over MDEQ discrimination prevention safeguards, email states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was expected to wrap up, it remains ongoing.

However, an email exchange obtained by WLBT through an open record request states the investigation has uncovered “clear concerns” regarding whether the agency has implemented safeguards to prevent discrimination in the distribution of federal sewer system funds.

“OERC’s investigation to date has identified clear concerns regarding whether MDEQ has, and is, implementing the procedural safeguards required under [federal code],” Anhthu Hoang, acting director of EPA’s Office of External Civil Rights Compliance, wrote in a May 11 email to MDEQ Senior Counsel Donna Hodges.

A Title VI investigation was launched into MDEQ and the Mississippi State Department of Health last fall after NAACP and others claimed the agencies had discriminated against Jackson through their respective state revolving fund programs.

SRF programs are federally funded, with MDEQ and MSDH using the money to provide cities and counties with low-interest loans for infrastructure improvement projects.

Because SRF programs receive federal dollars, they are governed by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin.

NAACP was particularly concerned with MDEQ provisions that limited loan forgiveness to approximately $2 million.

MDEQ, though, argues that the loan forgiveness provisions were approved by EPA.

A meeting to discuss the investigation’s concerns was slated for May 25.

Meanwhile, Hoang said her office did not agree with the “characterizations or conclusions” in an earlier letter to Hoang’s office regarding the ongoing investigation.

A four-page letter from MDEQ Executive Director Chris Wells questioned why initial findings in the civil rights probe had not been released and argued EPA’s inability to open computer files submitted by the state likely led to the delay.

Wells’ letter went on to state that had EPA notified the agency it was unable to access the files in a timelier manner, the initial findings could already have been released.

Initial findings were due April 18, 180 days after the case was opened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.