St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car

Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood(Family)
By Patrice Clark
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two Rankin County elementary students are in the ICU after a crash involving an ATV and a car. The incident happened on Sunday.

A prayer service was held Monday night for Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood at Pisgah Elementary’s playground.

Family members say Keigan is in need of blood to stabilize his blood pressure. He is A+, but the family says you do not have to be A+ to donate in his name at MS Blood Services in Flowood.

Several blood drives are being held this week. If you would like to donate, you can do so at these locations:

  • Lowe’s in Greenville - May 30 from 12-4
  • Ramey’s Grocery Story in Crystal Springs - May 31 from 12-4
  • Walmart in Hazelhurst - May 31 from 2-6
  • Walmart in Indianola - May 31 from 12-4
  • Baptist Hospital in Yazoo City - June 1 from 11-3
  • Dollar General in Liberty - June 1 from 12-4
  • Greenwood Marketplace in Greenwood - June 1 from 11-3
  • Byram in Kroger - June 1 from 2-6
  • Pizza Hut in Port Gibson - June 1 from 12-4
  • 82 Outlet in Indianola - June 2 from 12-4

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says

Latest News

‘I will remember the fallen:’ Mother of soldier killed in combat speaks on true meaning of Memorial Day
The Courage and Justice Gala will be held, Friday, June 9th at the Jackson Convention Complex.
60th commemoration festivities honoring the Evers family begin next week in Jackson
Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)
Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run
‘Tougaloo Nine’ stage read-in at Jackson Municipal Library