2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two Rankin County elementary students are in the ICU after a crash involving an ATV and a car. The incident happened on Sunday.

A prayer service was held Monday night for Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood at Pisgah Elementary’s playground.

Family members say Keigan is in need of blood to stabilize his blood pressure. He is A+, but the family says you do not have to be A+ to donate in his name at MS Blood Services in Flowood.

Several blood drives are being held this week. If you would like to donate, you can do so at these locations:

Lowe’s in Greenville - May 30 from 12-4

Ramey’s Grocery Story in Crystal Springs - May 31 from 12-4

Walmart in Hazelhurst - May 31 from 2-6

Walmart in Indianola - May 31 from 12-4

Baptist Hospital in Yazoo City - June 1 from 11-3

Dollar General in Liberty - June 1 from 12-4

Greenwood Marketplace in Greenwood - June 1 from 11-3

Byram in Kroger - June 1 from 2-6

Pizza Hut in Port Gibson - June 1 from 12-4

82 Outlet in Indianola - June 2 from 12-4

