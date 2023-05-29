St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison
FILE -Bob Hickingbottom speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday,...
Mississippi Democrats improperly excluded candidate for governor, judge says
USM tops Louisiana to win Sun Belt Conference championship
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth

Latest News

FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Davenport officials provide briefing on downtown Davenport building collapse