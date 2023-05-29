St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two inmates have escaped from a Hinds County jail just one month after the last breach at the same facility.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31 years old, were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.

The breach occurred inside the ceiling of the recreation room, the sheriff said, with the two gaining access to the air duct and making their way out of the jail.

Sheriff Tyree Jones speaks to the media following the escape of two inmates at the Raymond...
Sheriff Tyree Jones speaks to the media following the escape of two inmates at the Raymond Detention Center.(WLBT)

After exiting the facility, the two then jumped the fence outside of the jail. A deputy would later discover blood near where the two supposedly escaped, as well as other items that may have belonged to the inmates.

Spring has been in the jail since November on parole violations and burglary charges. Lewis has been in the facility since December on DUI and marijuana possession charges.

Authorities do not know where the inmates are or where they are going. However, there have not been any reports of them being spotted in the immediate area, the sheriff said.

They were last seen on foot and wearing red jumpsuits.

During a Monday afternoon press briefing, the sheriff apologized for the escape, calling it “a public safety breach.” In April, four detainees also escaped the Raymond Detention Center.

One of those detainees killed a preacher and later died in a house fire during a standoff with Leake County deputies.

Another detainee was found dead in a white pickup truck at a New Orleans truck stop. Two other escapees were later recaptured.

Sheriff Jones said more money is needed at the Raymond Detention Center “to be able to address some of these long-standing issues...”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Flint Creek Water Park is ready for their Memorial Day weekend traffic.
Flint Creek Water Park ready to make a big splash this summer

Latest News

Charlie Conerly was a stand-out football player for Ole Miss and the New York Giants, and...
Charlie Conerly exemplifies athletic excellence and service to the country in the state of Mississippi
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Tennessee man faces rape and child sex crime charges in Mississippi
Tennessee man faces rape and child sex crime charges in Mississippi
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge