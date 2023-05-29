‘Tougaloo Nine’ stage read-in at Jackson Municipal Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back in 1961, civil rights activity in the state was ramping up.

On March 27 of 1961, WLBT News captured the moment nine students from Tougaloo College decided to test the city’s segregation laws by simply walking into the Jackson Municipal Library on State Street and sitting down to read.

At the time, only white patrons were allowed to do that.

Police soon arrived and arrested the students, who came to be known as the Tougaloo Nine.

About two months later, WLBT’s cameras were rolling as buses rolled into the old Trailways station in downtown Jackson where the Davis Planetarium stands today.

On board were African American passengers who were testing whether police would try to enforce local segregation laws on interstate travel.

They found out when they were arrested as soon as they got off the bus.

A future U.S. congressman named John Lewis of Georgia was among the passengers arrested in Jackson. They would come to be known as the Freedom Riders.

The Freedom Riders’ mugshots are now on display inside the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum - honored for risking their lives to do something we take for granted today.

