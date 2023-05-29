Things To Know Memorial Day 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.

Amid the quiet and the solemnity, Arlington National Cemetery is expanding, adding 70 acres to the south of these hallowed grounds - an estimated 80 thousand burial sites - by late 2027. “The current physical expansion that we’re doing right now, was the last available land contiguous - in other words, connecting Arlington National Cemetery - and even to do that expansion, we’ve had to reconstruct existing roads,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Arlington National Cemetery’s executive director. About 30 miles to the south of Arlington, is Quantico National Cemetery. It’s one of 155 national cemeteries across the nation, maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration.

The network also includes 121 state-run cemeteries funded by the VA, and they say about 94 percent of U.S. veterans have one of these burial sites within 75 miles of home.

2. Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison

Person wearing Captain America mask attempts to rob Jersey Mikes in Madison (Bret Dunnaway)

Madison Police arrested four teens for attempting to burglarize the Jersey Mike’s in Madison. The owner, Bret Dunnaway, says the incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Surveillance footage shows one teen wearing a Captain America mask and the other wearing an all-black mask. One of the two teens was caught on camera attempting to disable the surveillance camera but was unsuccessful. After investigating, Madison Police developed a suspect vehicle that was believed to be used during the attempted robbery. Madison Police say the vehicle was located and stopped by Clinton Police at 2:40 p.m.

3. Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passes away

Kay Cobb, 81 (Mississippi Supreme Court)

A former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passed away on Friday. According to the Administrative Office of Courts, Justice Kay B. Cobb died at her home in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was 81 years old. Justice Cobb was a trailblazer for women in the legal profession, being just the second woman to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court, serving from 1999 until 2007. “I was always so proud of her because she paved the way for the rest of us. She set a tremendous example for other women to follow,” Chancellor Vicki Cobb Daniels of Batesville, Cobb’s sister-in-law, said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.