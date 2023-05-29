St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Silver Alert issued for 51-year-old Jackson man

Marcus W. Parker
Marcus W. Parker(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 51-year-old Hinds County man.

Marcus W. Parker is described as a Black man around six feet, four inches tall, with grey hair and grey eyes.

On Sunday, May 14, Parker was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Earl Street in Jackson, wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket, and black capri pants.

Family members say Parker suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Capitol Police Department at (601) 359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison
Flint Creek Water Park is ready for their Memorial Day weekend traffic.
Flint Creek Water Park ready to make a big splash this summer

Latest News

People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day lauding generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
Charlie Conerly was a stand-out football player for Ole Miss and the New York Giants, and...
Charlie Conerly exemplifies athletic excellence and service to the country in the state of Mississippi
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
Tennessee man faces rape and child sex crime charges in Mississippi
Tennessee man faces rape and child sex crime charges in Mississippi