Silver Alert issued for 51-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 51-year-old Hinds County man.

Marcus W. Parker is described as a Black man around six feet, four inches tall, with grey hair and grey eyes.

On Sunday, May 14, Parker was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Earl Street in Jackson, wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket, and black capri pants.

Family members say Parker suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Capitol Police Department at (601) 359-3125.

