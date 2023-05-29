Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after driving his ATV off a bridge in Franklin County, Mississippi.

The sheriff says it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Camp Ridge Point.

He says 37-year-old Brian Hazel fell about 30 feet.

Authorities aren’t sure how he ended up going off the bridge at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.