Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in a Jackson neighborhood on Sunday.

Witnesses say the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the driveway of a home at the corner of Brisbane Lane and Crestleigh Manor.

Multiple JPD vehicles responded to the scene along with the Jackson Fire Department, AMR, and a crime scene unit van. Witnesses say another person may have been taken by ambulance.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time, nor have they confirmed any details on the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.