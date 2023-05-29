St. Jude Dream Home
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood

By Holly Emery and Jordon Gray
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in a Jackson neighborhood on Sunday.

Witnesses say the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the driveway of a home at the corner of Brisbane Lane and Crestleigh Manor.

Multiple JPD vehicles responded to the scene along with the Jackson Fire Department, AMR, and a crime scene unit van. Witnesses say another person may have been taken by ambulance.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time, nor have they confirmed any details on the incident.

