‘I will remember the fallen:’ Mother of soldier killed in combat speaks on true meaning of Memorial Day

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day may symbolize the beginning of summer for many, but for others, it’s a time to remember those who sacrificed their freedom for ours.

That’s exactly what it is for Brandon resident Jenny Smith who lost her son in combat back in 2011.

Monday, Smith decorated her son’s gravesite in red, white, and blue.

The colors Staff Sargent Jason Rogers sacrificed his life for.

“When 9/11 happened, it really struck him to the core. He wanted to go make a difference. He wanted to be the best of the best,” Smith said. “But initially, I think it was the uniforms. He always liked to look sharp. And he thought the [marine’s] uniforms were the best-looking uniforms.”

The Brandon High School graduate served our country for nine years, up until April 7, 2011, when the 28-year-old was killed by an explosive in Afghanistan while trying to escort injured marines to safety.

It was that day when Rogers’ mother, Jenny Smith, quickly learned freedom is not free.

“We received a knock on the door. I was holding our grandchild. My husband went to the door, and he said, ‘Jenny, come here.’ I got up, and I saw a glimpse of two Marines standing at the door. I closed the door in their face,” Smith recalled. “At that point, I was in shock and bewilderment, and I opened the door gradually. They started speaking, and I turned around, and I just fell to the floor.”

For her, and many others, Memorial Day will never mark the unofficial start of summer but a time of reflection.

“We should take this time to visit a veteran’s grave, decorate a grave,” she said. “I know they have family members that have served - spend time with them. Talk about their fallen, and teach our young ones about sacrifice and what it means. Spread the patriotism.”

So when you see a veteran and their loved one on the last Monday of May, perhaps it’s not “Happy Memorial Day,” you should say. Because for Smith, there’s no such thing.

“We should approach our veterans with, ‘Thank you for your service. I will remember the fallen,’” Smith said.

Smith was one of several speakers at Monday’s Memorial Day service in Brandon.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying out front of the monument in the city’s downtown area that lists the names of fallen heroes from Rankin County. That includes Smith’s son.

Joe Hargett, the director of Joint Staff for the Mississippi National Guard, says 1.2 million Americans have died in conflict since our country’s beginnings.

He reminded those in attendance that everyone included in that number has a face and a name.

“Personally speaking, I have two that I recall with great admiration. In 2003, in Iraq, I lost two soldiers,” Hargett said. “Some people may ask, ‘Why? Why do we have to sacrifice life?’ I’m going to offer a simple, sober, but solemn response. Liberty and freedom are not freely gained, nor are they freely preserved without those that we honor here today.”

