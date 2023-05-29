St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Rain chances slowly coming to an end across portions of our viewing area. Lows will fall to the...
Rain chances slowly coming to an end across portions of our viewing area. Lows will fall to the middle to low 60s tonight going into Sunday morning. Sunday holds much drier weather conditions.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm, but relatively uneventful Memorial Day, weather wise.  The humidity and temperatures will continue to creep up slowly this week and through this weekend.  Daily high temperatures will be somewhere in the middle 80s to around 90 degrees and it will feel more like the lower to middle 90s at times.  Rain chances will remain very low, with only a twenty percent chance of rain in the afternoons and evenings.  We are running about fifty percent below normal for the month of May.  Also, hurricane season officially begins Wednesday, June 1st.  The latest outlook from the national hurricane center says no activity is expected this week.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 87 and 66.  Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:01pm.

