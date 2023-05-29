St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Fair weather conditions for Memorial Day, with Highs reaching the upper 80s! Highs will reach into the 90s by mid-week, with rain returning by the weekend!

By Branden Walker
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s the Memorial Day Forecast!

From Monday to Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and increasing temperatures each day, with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the upper 80s and low 90s. The high-pressure system will bring humidity and warmer temperatures to the southern region. Nighttime temperatures are also warming up, with lows reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies each night during this period.

Temperatures beginning to trend warmer the closer we get to the middle of the week! Highs will return to the 90s by Friday!

By Thursday to Saturday, there will be a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers, with highs remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s and humidity still in the forecast. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s.

