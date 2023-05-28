St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation

A pair of twins shared the valedictorian honor at an Iowa high school.
By Nicole Tam
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) – Twins in Iowa are looking back on their grade school experience just before they graduate as valedictorians of their class.

Mykaela Stuhrenberg always strives for excellence in school. Her twin sister, Mykenzie, has the same attitude.

“So I put the work in and decided to take some harder classes to challenge myself and ended up getting good grades all throughout,” Mykaela Stuhrenberg said.

Mykenzie Stuhrenberg is older than her sister by about 45 minutes. The two are very competitive when it comes to school and just about everything else.

When the end of the school year came at Manson-Northwest Webster High School in Fort Dodge, they wanted to know who made the cut to be valedictorian.

“We kind of knew each other’s grades all along, and I didn’t really think about having a 4.0, you wouldn’t be valedictorian until, like, the end of it,” Mykenzie Stuhrenberg said.

However, both of the girls earned the honor on graduation day and the two shared the stage together.

“Definitely more special that it was my sister and that I got to end my journey with her right next to me, so that was nice,” Mykenzie Stuhrenberg said.

After years of going to grade school together, the sisters’ journey will continue at Iowa Central Community College.

Mykaela Stuhrenberg said she will study meteorology, while Mykenzie Stuhrenberg will pursue interior design. The competition between the sisters won’t end for the summer, however, as the two will take on softball over the next few months.

“Sometimes we bicker back and forth, but it is fun because growing up, we always played together,” Mykenzie Stuhrenberg said.

While the girls are competitive on and off the field, they admit that there is no better competitor or partner than your best friend.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Williams, 29
Louisiana woman wanted for aggravated assault, attempted murder captured in Mississippi
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
Kay Cobb, 81
Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passes away

Latest News

Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally
James Lee and Bradley Gillespie, who authorities say are armed and dangerous, escaped from the...
2 inmates escaped prison after hiding in dumpster, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default
Cars drive through the first turn to start the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Indy 500 begins with Alex Palou on pole, Graham Rahal having problems
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions