Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police arrested four teens for attempting to burglarize the Jersey Mike’s in Madison.

The owner, Bret Dunnaway, says the incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance footage shows one teen wearing a Captain America mask and the other wearing an all-black mask. One of the two teens was caught on camera attempting to disable the surveillance camera but was unsuccessful.

After investigating, Madison Police developed a suspect vehicle that was believed to be used during the attempted robbery. Madison Police say the vehicle was located and stopped by Clinton Police at 2:40 p.m.

Madison Police say more arrests are possible. If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.