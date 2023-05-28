St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Mostly Dry Weather Through Memorial Day
wxtodd
By Todd Adams
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A spot sprinkle in the afternoon and evening is not out of the question, but mostly dry conditions will prevail through tonight and Memorial Day, which should help out with your holiday plans. We actually stay pretty dry for several days, but the Gulf of Mexico will open back up, allowing for a southern breeze. That will be a warm, moist air mass, so expect the temperatures and humidity to be on the increase. Warm, moist air will lead to development of heating showers. Afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms will pop up by midweek.

Memorial Day weekend plans have been washed out for our friends in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. Nasty weather continues over there as a low pressure system spins in rain and wind, pushing up high water along the coastline and creating rip currents. Heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Carolinas and Virginia during the next day or so. Hazardous marine conditions are also occurring over the coastal and offshore waters where gale warnings remain in effect. This is not a tropical low...in addition the National Hurricane Center isn’t expecting any tropical formation over the next seven days. As a reminder, hurricane season begins June 1st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

