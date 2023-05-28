Columbus man turns himself in after allegedly killing 1, injuring 4 at sports bar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus, Mississippi, murder suspect who is accused of killing one person and injuring four others inside a sports bar, turned himself in to authorities on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Inferno Sports Bar at 11:45 p.m. on Friday. “The four injured persons were taken by private vehicles to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. ”Nikita Chandler, 38, was shot in the left area of the chest. Roderick Williams, 39, was grazed in the shoulder, Amber Shirley, 30, had a bullet fragment in the foot, and Gregory Morris, 48, was shot in the left chest area. The conditions of these victims are unknown now,” he added.

Chief Daughtry says he issued a public appeal at 3:08 p.m. on Saturday to locate 30-year-old Undra Lamorris Williams. According to the chief, Williams voluntarily surrendered and was placed under arrest at 6:53 p.m.

Chief Daughtry says the public’s response to the appeal to find Williams was incredible. “We were flooded with calls and tips and sightings from the public all over the city.”

The chief says that a family member reached out to Williams after seeing him on social media and the news. Williams and the chief then began negotiating a way for him to be taken into custody.

“He [Williams] told me he wanted to surrender, and we arranged for that,” Chief Daughtry said. “He will be charged with murder and will likely appear for an initial hearing on Tuesday. He will be held in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center until then.”

