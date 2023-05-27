St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

Over 27,000 American flags covered each grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Saturday.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 27,000 American flags covered each grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Saturday.

Volunteer Debra Carron comes out each year to help place flags.

“It means a lot, and it’s beautiful once it’s done. It’s an honor to come out here and place these flags,” Carron said.

It takes 45 minutes to an hour to get the job done. As Carron works with other volunteers to make sure each and every grave is decorated with a flag, there’s one grave in particular she takes interest in: her husband’s, who was also a veteran.

“He was funny, strong, a beautiful man. He served his country. He loved his family. He loved everyone he met. We miss him a lot,” Carron said.

Joe Randolph had a huge responsibility. He was in charge of making sure a flag was placed for someone special.

“Medal of Honor recipient Ira Wellborn from the Spanish-American War. He’s the only Medal of Honor recipient in Biloxi — there’s only three on the coast,” Randolph said.

Prior to placing the flags, a speech was given by Mitch Ellerby explaining the history behind Memorial Day.

“To pay homage and respect to those who first fought in the war. It took the people of South Carolina to honor that. Me being a South Carolina native, I was very proud to bring that history to light,” Ellerby said.

Ramon Steybe is a retired vet who never misses this Memorial Day weekend event.

“It’s our way of honoring those who wrote the ultimate check to the United States of America. Gave up their life and had no hesitation doing it,” Steybe said.

Monday at 9 a.m., the cemetery will host a ceremony with guest speakers.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Williams, 29
Louisiana woman wanted for aggravated assault, attempted murder captured in Mississippi
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
Kay Cobb, 81
Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passes away

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
DIGITAL DESK: Food Truck Friday in the Park is back!
DIGITAL DESK: Food Truck Friday in the Park is back!
City of Jackson says they are responsible for fixing Silas Brown Street
City of Jackson says they are responsible for fixing Silas Brown Street
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, April 5
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative