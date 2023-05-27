St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located. The Metropolitan Police force says there are no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A man who was taken into custody after his car crashed into the gates of the British prime minister’s residence in central London was released in that case — but then immediately rearrested on charges of making indecent images of children, police said Saturday.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested for the unrelated offense shortly after he was released pending further investigation into the crash, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

The collision Thursday afternoon outside the prime minister’s official residence and offices at 10 Downing St. set off an intense security response.

Authorities later said the incident wasn’t believed to be terror-related. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Video posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

No one was injured.

The man will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday in relation to the unrelated charge of making indecent images of children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Edwards shooting suspect in custody
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

Latest News

Sitting down with the M-Braves all-time home run leader, Drew Lugbauer
Danielle Williams, 29
Louisiana woman wanted for aggravated assault, attempted murder captured in Mississippi
A respite center planned for Gluckstadt could serve up to 30 families of individuals living...
Joni and Friends Mississippi seeks permit to build respite center in Gluckstadt
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's...
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech