St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Louisiana woman wanted for aggravated assault, attempted murder captured in Mississippi

Danielle Williams, 29
Danielle Williams, 29(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A wanted woman from Louisiana has been captured in Mississippi.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for help in locating the woman, working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Louisiana authorities notified the two Mississippi sheriff’s offices to stay on the lookout for the Louisiana woman who was believed to be traveling up the Interstate 55 corridor.

Carroll deputies waited near Vaiden, Mississippi, and pulled the vehicle over without incident.

Danielle Williams, 29, of Bunkie, Louisiana, who was wanted for aggravated assault and an attempted homicide that stemmed from an incident in Louisiana, has been taken into custody.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office met with authorities from Bunkie in Natchez so that Williams could be returned to Bunkie to face charges.

“We appreciate the great working relationship we have with Madison County and other law enforcement agencies across the state,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “When fugitives enter Carroll County, we will be glad to return them to where they came from. I am thankful to the Lord that we were able to do so in a safe manner.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Edwards shooting suspect in custody
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

Latest News

Sitting down with the M-Braves all-time home run leader, Drew Lugbauer
A respite center planned for Gluckstadt could serve up to 30 families of individuals living...
Joni and Friends Mississippi seeks permit to build respite center in Gluckstadt
WLBT WX
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Children explore the ocean at ‘Splash and Bubbles’ exhibit at MS Children’s Museum