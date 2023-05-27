Louisiana woman wanted for aggravated assault, attempted murder captured in Mississippi

VAIDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A wanted woman from Louisiana has been captured in Mississippi.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for help in locating the woman, working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Louisiana authorities notified the two Mississippi sheriff’s offices to stay on the lookout for the Louisiana woman who was believed to be traveling up the Interstate 55 corridor.

Carroll deputies waited near Vaiden, Mississippi, and pulled the vehicle over without incident.

Danielle Williams, 29, of Bunkie, Louisiana, who was wanted for aggravated assault and an attempted homicide that stemmed from an incident in Louisiana, has been taken into custody.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office met with authorities from Bunkie in Natchez so that Williams could be returned to Bunkie to face charges.

“We appreciate the great working relationship we have with Madison County and other law enforcement agencies across the state,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “When fugitives enter Carroll County, we will be glad to return them to where they came from. I am thankful to the Lord that we were able to do so in a safe manner.”

