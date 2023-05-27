St. Jude Dream Home
Jackson State freshman qualifies for NCAA Track & Field National Championship

Sherman Hawkins Jr. was the only freshman to advance in the event
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLBT) - A Jackson State freshman has made a huge impact in his young career as a Tiger, qualifying for the NCAA Track & Field Championship in the High Jump Event.

On Friday, JSU’s men’s outdoor track member Sherman Hawkins Jr. qualified to compete in the championship after qualifying from the NCAA East Regional.

Hawkins finished tied for seventh in the high jump, enough to see him through to the NCAA Championship, clearing the bar at 2.04 meters (6′ 8 ¼”).

After advancing in the competition, Hawkins cleared the bar at 2.09 meters (6′ 10 ¼”) to qualify for the national championship and finished the meet clearing 2.14 meters (7′ ¼”).

Hawkins was the only freshman to advance to the national championship in the event.

“I am very blessed to have the talent and receive the experience/exposure to compete at the next level at such a young age,” he said. “All praise to the most-high [God].”

Hawkins becomes the first JSU outdoor track athlete to qualify for the national championship meet since Anaso Jobodwana in the 100 and 200-meter dashes in 2013.

“This is a great accomplishment for Sherman and [jumps] Coach Mark Spooner,” said Jackson State head track and field coach Mark Thorne. “It says a great deal about our program at JSU, for the hard work that the coaches and athletes put in during the season.”

Hawkins will compete in the national championship Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Austin, Texas.

