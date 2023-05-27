St. Jude Dream Home
Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passes away

Kay Cobb, 81(Mississippi Supreme Court)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passed away on Friday.

According to the Administrative Office of Courts, Justice Kay B. Cobb died at her home in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was 81 years old.

Justice Cobb was a trailblazer for women in the legal profession, being just the second woman to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court, serving from 1999 until 2007.

“I was always so proud of her because she paved the way for the rest of us. She set a tremendous example for other women to follow,” Chancellor Vicki Cobb Daniels of Batesville, Cobb’s sister-in-law, said.

Colleagues remember her as an extremely hard-working jurist who always gave thorough analysis and meticulous attention to detail in every case that came before her.

“She was fearlessly independent,” Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. stated. “I have always been impressed with her determination and work ethic, exemplified by her entering law school with two young daughters at home.

“I don’t think anyone worked harder in the pursuit of the correct result for her cases,” he continued. “Her conduct always demonstrated moral and character strength and the best interests of the Judiciary.”

A memorial service for Cobb will be held at a later date. A date has not been announced.

