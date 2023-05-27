First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We kick off our Memorial Day weekend with a pleasant, mostly clear Saturday morning. But clouds will be on the increase and there is a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some storms could become strong, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, in the slower moving cells. Our rain chances are due to an upper-level low traveling from the NW to the SE. Rain will move south and east of I-55 later tonight, making the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday morning. In its wake, some patchy fog is possible for your Sunday morning commute.

Dry conditions are expected for Memorial Day and Tuesday, but the flow returns off the Gulf by Wednesday. That will offer up a warmer, more humid midweek, with rain chances. That pattern will continue into next weekend. June will arrive with temperatures returning to the 90s.

