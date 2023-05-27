St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

Some Scattered Thundestorms for your Saturday
WLBT WX
WLBT WX
By Todd Adams
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We kick off our Memorial Day weekend with a pleasant, mostly clear Saturday morning. But clouds will be on the increase and there is a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some storms could become strong, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, in the slower moving cells. Our rain chances are due to an upper-level low traveling from the NW to the SE. Rain will move south and east of I-55 later tonight, making the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday morning. In its wake, some patchy fog is possible for your Sunday morning commute.

Dry conditions are expected for Memorial Day and Tuesday, but the flow returns off the Gulf by Wednesday. That will offer up a warmer, more humid midweek, with rain chances. That pattern will continue into next weekend. June will arrive with temperatures returning to the 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6a - clipped version

Most Read

$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Edwards shooting suspect in custody
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

Latest News

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Memorial Day weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: isolated downpours, storms possible early this weekend
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Highs will reach into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday with rain chances possible across our...
First Alert Forecast: Light rain chances are possible for our Saturday during the holiday weekend. Temperatures warming up next week into the 90s!