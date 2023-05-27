First Alert Forecast: A few showers continue to push across the area. Our dry weather pattern returns for the rest of Memorial Day weekend, with Highs reaching back in the 90s next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Memorial Day Weekend,

We are tracking a few showers currently pushing through our viewing area. None of the storms are severe, but they are bringing some rain to the area. Highs today were around the middle 80s. As we push closer to the evening, temperatures will fall to the low 60s going into Sunday.

Sunday: We are tracking mostly sunny skies behind the few showers and storms we received on Saturday. Highs will reach into the middle 80s. During the evening temperatures fall back to the low 60s with mostly clear skies.

Tracking warmer temperatures for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures near 92 degrees!

Monday through Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies from throughout the day with Highs rising each day! Middle 80s for Monday to upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our High-Pressure system will begin to take over building humidity and temperatures will begin to rise in the south region.

Lows each night are also warming up as Lows reach into the upper 60s by Wednesday night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies each night from Monday through Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday: Our rain chances return by the end of the week, with a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with humidity still apart of the forecast. Overnight Lows will remain in the upper 60s.

