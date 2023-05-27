St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Children explore the ocean at ‘Splash and Bubbles’ exhibit at MS Children’s Museum
WLBT at 10p
Expert: JPD officers used stun gun on Keith Murriel despite no ‘active aggression’ from him, showed no crisis training
Conferees comment on why they stand by the need for HB 1020