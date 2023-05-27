St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Co-Lin softball wins NJCAA Division II National Championship

An Abby Grace Richardson grand slam powers the Lady Wolves in the 7-0 win over Jones College Saturday
The Co-Lin softball team holds up the championship trophy after their win over Jones College
The Co-Lin softball team holds up the championship trophy after their win over Jones College(NJCAA)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WLBT) - Copiah-Lincoln Community College softball was down to its final three outs Friday night against Jones College, but a Zykeria Cole sacrifice fly brought home Leia Phillips to force extra innings, and the Lady Wolves scored five runs in the eighth to force a winner-take-all championship game Saturday morning in Spartanburg, SC.

Co-Lin was first on the board in the game, thanks to a Madison Moak single that drove home Cole in the top of the third. Moak would later score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0, but the game was broken open when Abby Grace Richardson, who homered twice in Friday’s game, stepped to the plate in the fifth with the bases loaded.

The Lady Wolves’ home run leader did what she does best, sending a no-doubter over the fence to give Co-Lin the 6-0 lead.

Pitcher Belle West didn’t need as much help as she got from her offense, as the Belhaven-commit only scattered five hits, and did not allow a run in the 7-0 win.

The win for the Lady Wolves is the first-ever championship for any Copiah-Lincoln team.

Richardson was named offensive player and overall MVP of the tournament, shortstop Faith Kivett was named defensive player of the tournament, and Cara Biswell was named pitcher of the tournament. Co-Lin head coach Meleah Howard was named coach of the tournament.

