1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven apartment shooting

Southaven Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:38 p.m. at The Luxe of Southaven.

Officers found a deceased victim, according to police.

The second victim ran from the initial scene and was found in another part of the apartment complex, according to police.

Police say the victim had been shot three times under the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Southaven Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

