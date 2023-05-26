St. Jude Dream Home
Third officer charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death turns himself in

Avery Willis.
Avery Willis.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third Jackson police officer charged in connection with the death of Keith Murriel has turned himself in.

Avery Willis turned himself in Friday morning and is now being held at the Raymond Detention Center, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Willis and former JPD officer Kenya McCarty are being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the New Year’s Eve death of Murriel, a 41-year-old who was allegedly trespassing at a Jackson hotel.

A third officer, James Land, is being charged with manslaughter in connection with Murriel’s death.

