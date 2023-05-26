St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Police: Charlotte man shot, killed while trying to break into home

According to Gastonia Police, the call came in around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
No other information is available at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly shooting in Gastonia stemmed from an attempted home break-in, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, a call came in around 10:45 p.m. Thursday about a shooting on Crescent Lane. The caller stated a man was trying to break into the home and another person inside the home fired shots, officers said.

When police arrived, they said they found Frankie Carl Jones, 50, of Charlotte, outside the home and near the front door suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Jones was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Gastonia Police.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation indicates Jones came to the home armed with a handgun, confronted a man at the front door and was then shot.

The shooting remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi

Latest News

Avery Willis.
Third officer charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death turns himself in
Land and McCarty were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Keith Murriel on New...
Indictments released for two of the three officers charged in Keith Murriel’s death
Keith Murriel follow-up
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station