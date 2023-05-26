Pedestrian hit by golf cart in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a golf cart in a Madison neighborhood.

One person had to be airlifted from the scene at Grayhawk Drive and Wingspan Way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, according to Spokesperson Heath Hall

