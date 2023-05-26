St. Jude Dream Home
Pedestrian hit by golf cart in Madison(wcjb)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a golf cart in a Madison neighborhood.

One person had to be airlifted from the scene at Grayhawk Drive and Wingspan Way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, according to Spokesperson Heath Hall

