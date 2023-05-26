Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside of a Hinds County home on Friday afternoon.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Justin Wilson, 30, was wanted for aggravated assault.

SWAT, hostage negotiators, and the sheriff’s department were all at the scene, which was at a home on Hodge Lane in Edwards, Mississippi.

The area is now safe and no other subjects were involved, Jones said.

