St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside of a Hinds County home on Friday afternoon.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Justin Wilson, 30, was wanted for aggravated assault.

SWAT, hostage negotiators, and the sheriff’s department were all at the scene, which was at a home on Hodge Lane in Edwards, Mississippi.

The area is now safe and no other subjects were involved, Jones said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi

Latest News

Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting
Avery Willis
Third officer charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death turns himself in
Land and McCarty were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Keith Murriel on New...
Indictments released for two of the three officers charged in Keith Murriel’s death
Keith Murriel follow-up