First Alert Forecast: Light rain chances are possible for our Saturday during the holiday weekend. Temperatures warming up next week into the 90s!

Highs will reach into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday with rain chances possible across our viewing area. Rain could begin to move in just after lunch.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

FRIDAY: We are on track to wrap up the work week on Friday with more seasonable temperatures. After a nice start to the day in the 60s, temperatures will efficiently warm up to the middle 80s by the afternoon hours under a mostly sunny sky. With tolerable humidity levels in place, it will still feel pretty comfortable for those planning on spending time outdoors.

Memorial Day weekend breakdown! Highs reaching into the upper 80s for Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Outside of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, our Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be spent dry and bright. High temperatures over the weekend will be near average in the middle to a few upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. We could begin to see the return of 90-degree weather by the middle of next week as temperatures and humidity levels trend upwards.

