First Alert Forecast: few isolated downpours, storms possible early this weekend

Memorial Day weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - THIS EVENING: Lots of sunshine will prevail overhead early this evening as we round out our last full week of May. It will be warm out in the 70s/80s for the next few hours before we start to cool off overnight. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower 60s in mostly locations under a mostly to partly clear sky. We could also see a few rogue showers by early Saturday morning, mainly to the north.

WEEKEND: A warm and mainly quiet Memorial Day holiday will shape up for most of the weekend. Be mindful on Saturday that there is the potential for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially for those that live near the I-20 corridor and northward. Any downpours that do develop would likely be brief but could be a bit heavy. Otherwise, we will enjoy more sunshine tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s. Bright skies and seasonable temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday as well.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures are forecast to steadily rise by the middle of next week to near 90-degrees. We should also see the opportunity for pop-up showers and storms by this time as moisture levels creep up.

