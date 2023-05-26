St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Driver suffers moderate injuries after single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage.(Glade VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a busy day for Jones County volunteer firefighters.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision at 473 Orange Drive in the Glade community at 1:15 pm.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single patient in a pickup truck.

The vehicle had left the road and struck a tree, leaving the driver entrapped, Bumgardner said.

Firefighters immediately began extrication of the driver and emergency medical responders rendered care.

Bumgardner said the driver suffered moderate injuries, and the pickup sustained major damage. No other injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Edwards shooting suspect in custody
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

Latest News

Sitting down with the M-Braves all-time home run leader, Drew Lugbauer
Children explore the ocean at ‘Splash and Bubbles’ exhibit at MS Children’s Museum
Expert: JPD officers used stun gun on Keith Murriel despite no ‘active aggression’ from him, showed no crisis training
Conferees comment on why they stand by the need for HB 1020
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say