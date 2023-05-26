Children explore the ocean at ‘Splash and Bubbles’ exhibit at MS Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new exhibit at the MS Children’s Museum lets kids explore the ocean and learn about life in the waters and how to help sustain it. Bess McGuire is thrilled that sons Henry and Walker are learning about ocean life at Jim Henson’s “Splash and Bubbles” exhibit.

“We wanted to start off our summer going to the children’s museum and seeing the new exhibit,” said McGuire.

The boys saw how crabs hide from predators and explored a sunken ship to find out about the marine life it holds.

“Their dad is from the coast, and so he loves all the recycling and all that kind of fun stuff,” added the Madison mom. “So, just another way for them to learn more about where they came from.”

The STEM-based traveling exhibit also teaches children about helping to maintain the ecosystems. For example, Bioluminescence is taught by creating their own glow-in-the-dark jellyfish and watching them light up when putting them on display. From the kelp forest to the sand piles, each fun activity teaches about life in the ocean.

“When they arrive, children will be able to explore the coral reef along with Splash and Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers,” said MS Children’s Museum Executive Director Emily Hoff. “They’ll learn about oceanography, marine biology, and all kinds of fun and exciting facts about our ocean.”

Jonathan Kettler and three-year-old Savannah are seeing it all.

“I love this place because any time that my daughter learns something, has fun, and is not looking at a screen, then I’m all in for that. So that’s why we like to come here,” said Kettler.

After your journey through the ocean world, you can do your own splashing at the Splash Pad on the front plaza. You can visit Splash and Bubbles until September 3.

