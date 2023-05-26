Bond set for woman that shot McComb man by snow cone stand

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond for a woman accused of shooting a McComb man in broad daylight Thursday has been set.

Thursday, the victim was in critical condition at UMMC, according to Captain and McComb Interim Police Chief Steve Powell. The incident is believed to have resulted from a domestic dispute.

The woman, tentatively charged with aggravated assault, is alleged to have shot the man from a side street while he was driving through the downtown area.

The car continued moving and eventually struck two parked cars in a commercial lot near a snow cone stand, according to Powell.

The bond for the woman has been set at $600,000.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or victim.

This is the latest gun violence incident since the spike in crime in Pike County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.