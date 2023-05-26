St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Bond set for woman that shot McComb man by snow cone stand

Bond set for woman that shot McComb man by snow cone stand
Bond set for woman that shot McComb man by snow cone stand(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond for a woman accused of shooting a McComb man in broad daylight Thursday has been set.

Thursday, the victim was in critical condition at UMMC, according to Captain and McComb Interim Police Chief Steve Powell. The incident is believed to have resulted from a domestic dispute.

The woman, tentatively charged with aggravated assault, is alleged to have shot the man from a side street while he was driving through the downtown area.

The car continued moving and eventually struck two parked cars in a commercial lot near a snow cone stand, according to Powell.

The bond for the woman has been set at $600,000.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or victim.

This is the latest gun violence incident since the spike in crime in Pike County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
McComb man airlifted to Jackson after being shot by woman near snow cone stand
Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
City hosting cleanup event ahead of Medgar Evers commemoration
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Shooting suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Javion Carney, 18, of Collins.
Bond denied for suspect in Mount Olive graduation party shooting