Authorities investigating fatal crash on Highway 49 in Yazoo County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Yazoo County on Friday.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 49 North and Highway 16.

According to Chief Deputy Gann, investigators are still on the scene. It is not clear at this time what caused the accident.

