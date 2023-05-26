Authorities investigating fatal crash on Highway 49 in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Yazoo County on Friday.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 49 North and Highway 16.

According to Chief Deputy Gann, investigators are still on the scene. It is not clear at this time what caused the accident.

