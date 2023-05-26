$40K worth of boneless chicken breasts stolen in SC, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is wanted for his involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth approximately $40,000, according to deputies.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the grand larceny, which occurred on May 9 at Pilgrim’s Pride.

Deputies said suspect Jeremy McFadden may be driving a Toyota Corolla with SC tag 6354MK or a GMC Yukon with SC tag 567NS.

Anyone with information on McFadden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

