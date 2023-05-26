St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

$40K worth of boneless chicken breasts stolen in SC, deputies say

Jeremy McFadden
Jeremy McFadden(Sumter County Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is wanted for his involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth approximately $40,000, according to deputies.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the grand larceny, which occurred on May 9 at Pilgrim’s Pride.

Deputies said suspect Jeremy McFadden may be driving a Toyota Corolla with SC tag 6354MK or a GMC Yukon with SC tag 567NS.

Anyone with information on McFadden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Hinds County home
Edwards shooting suspect in custody
Movie staring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson
82-year-old killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

Latest News

Sitting down with the M-Braves all-time home run leader, Drew Lugbauer
FILE -Bob Hickingbottom speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday,...
Mississippi Democrats improperly excluded candidate for governor, judge says
Kay Cobb, 81
Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice passes away
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
Danielle Williams, 29
Louisiana woman wanted for aggravated assault, attempted murder captured in Mississippi