Things To Know Thursday, May 25

1. GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel

Bodycam footage has been released of the encounter between Jackson police and Keith Murriel, a Black man who died in custody on New Year’s Eve. The video comes after the indictment of former officers Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty and James Land, who are charged in Murriel’s death. Jackson police initially said in a statement that the 41-year-old father of two died after experiencing a “medical emergency” on the scene. The incident appears to begin on the night of December 31 when Murriel was told to leave the property of the Extended Stay hotel on Beasley Road.

2. Three former JPD officers charged in connection with Keith Murriel’s death

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced on Wednesday that he was releasing footage of the Jackson Police Department’s encounter with Keith Murriel, a Black man who died in officers’ custody on New Year’s Eve. The decision comes days after the three officers accused in connection with his death were indicted by a Hinds County grand jury on homicide charges. The announcement also comes days after former Chief James Davis retired. Davis initially said in a statement that the 41-year-old had a “medical emergency” and died on the scene. Lumumba came out in opposition of the statement, condemning the officers’ actions. Read more here.

3. Movie starring multiple award-winning actors begins filming in Jackson

An empty house, a star-studded cast, and a production crew have one goal in mind: to turn a Jackson neighborhood into a movie called “The Movers.” “It definitely is a supernatural thriller. I don’t like to call it horror because there’s really not that much blood. But, it’s a film that will bring some jump-scares,” director of the film Giorgio Serafini said. The cast, listed with names like Christopher Lloyd, Terrence Howard, and Jena Malone has nothing but high praise for Serafini while producing the thriller film. “We had a slow start, so I was really worried that I would get any names on the film, and then all of a sudden, all four came one week after another,” Serafini said. “Jenna Malone, Terrence Howard, I mean what can you say he’s just a fantastic actor... Christopher Lloyd, I already did a film with him so this is my second film.”

